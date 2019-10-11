Man commits suicide after being denied use of withdrawal slip at SBI branch

NONGPOH: A muster roll of the PWD Patharkhmah office committed suicide after the staffs of the State Bank of India (SBI), Patharkhmah Branch did not allow him to withdraw his salary using the withdrawal slip and instead asked him to withdraw money using an ATM card.

The incident has come to light after one of the elders of Patharkhmah area, Confort Doloi informed media persons on Friday that on October 4, an aged man named as Dum Bokca (48) went to SBI Patharkhmah Branch to withdraw his salary which has been pending for months. Despite informing the SBI staffs that he does not have any ATM and that the only way he can withdraw cash is through the withdrawal slip, yet the SBI staffs turned a deaf ear to his pleas.

Being the sole breadwinner of the family and deeply saddened and depressed over being denied to withdraw his own money and the manner in which the staffs of SBI Patharkhmah Branch behave, Dum Bokca went to his house and committed suicide on the same day.

Doloi also informed that, Dum Bokca has not received his salary for many months and that he is having a hard time to provide basic needs to his family. It was only after the PWD office release his salary that he went to the SBI Patharkhmah Branch to withdraw his pending salary, but only because of the rude attitude of the SBI staffs, one precious life had been lost, Doloi lamented.

Further, Doloi also informed that the people of Patharkhmah area in particular and the Jirang constituency in general had to face similar problems from time to time while going to this SBI Patharkhmah Branch.

In this connection, Doloi urged the higher authority of the SBI to conduct an inquiry on the incident and also to create awareness among the staff of the SBI Patharkhmah Branch on customer relationship, so that this kind of unfortunate incident will not happen again in the near future.