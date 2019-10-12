CAB a far reaching legislation 

Editor,

My attention has is drawn to the news published on 2nd October 19 under the caption, “Ampareen’s word of caution over CAB.” Ms Lyngdoh probably is quite ignorant about the fact that most of the Khasi and Jaintias failed to enroll their names in the final list of the NRC. In fact most of their names have not appeared in the NRC list. What will be their fate? During the anti non-tribal communal carnage in 1979, late Martin Narayan Majaw, one the main leaders of anti-foreigners movement in Shillong, when asked by a reporter about the Khasis in Bangladesh, said, “They are our brothers, we must help them.” Now what she will say about the Bangladeshi Khasis of Jaflong area of Bangladesh bordering Meghalaya and inside India? What she will remark and what she will say about those who are regularly settling at Ratacherra area of Meghalaya from Bangladesh. What is her opinion about them? No sympathy for these poor Khasi – Jaintia brothers and sisters? Because they are not millionaires like you! Again, nearly half of the Garo population came to India after 1965 and 1971. In the Bangladesh liberation war thousands of Garo fought as guerrillas under the leadership of Bhaga Kader Siddique, the famous Bangladeshi liberation hero during Bangladesh liberation war against Pakistan.

Mr Conrad Sangma (CM) might not know that many of his father’s relatives settled as refugee Garos. What will be her opinion towards these Garos? Ms Lyngdoh, you should know that people of Brahmaputra and Barak Valley are not interested to come and settle in Shillong, because they had not forgotten 1979, 1987 and 1992 communal carnage where non tribals in Shillong faced violence. The people of Assam whose name is dropped from NRC will never come to Shillong to face hatred from your Khasis. CAB is not for Hindus only. The bill will protect Christians, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs also who came from from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 31st December 2014. If this bill is passed your para- Khasi also be benefited.

Yours etc.,

Chakresh Pandey

Trenton,

USA

Modi-Xi rendezvous

Editor,

The Tourist Paradise and the historic town of Mahabalipuram which is also a very famous World Heritage site is in the headlines as the leaders of the two Asian giant nations, India and China ,meet for an informal summit which has caught global attention as the meet is not just an informal meet as termed but one that is expected to bring about an understanding and clear the misunderstandings on issues that have strained their relationship in the recent past .The Summit to be conducted at Mamallapuram was Modi’s idea and he chose the destination as the coastal town and historic port had rich links with the Chinese . The Pallava port town was an important landing point on the Chinese Silk route and it is said that Kanchipuram silk industry has its roots with the Chinese traders. Historically the trade lasted for hundreds of years and the archaeological department has excavated a bounty of Chinese artefacts and coins in the region in the past proving the link between China and the beautiful coastal port. Mahabalipuram being chosen as a destination for the meet also serves Modi politically as it will get wholehearted support from the Tamil leaders and the people of Tamilnadu as it highlights the great rich culture and tradition of Tamil history. It is hoped that just like the Pallavas of Mahabalipuram had close links and ties with the Chinese the Modi – XI Jinping meet at Mahabalipuram will definitely bring peace and harmony between the two Asian giants and would inject positive energy in ensuring peace and stability in the region .

Yours etc.,

M Pradyu,

Kannur

China-India trade ties

Editor,

Chennai has warmed up to welcome the historical summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The choice of Mahabalipuram(Mamallapuram)can be attributed to history rather than the current geo-political dynamics. Mahabalipuram was established by Narasimhavarman I of the Pallava dynasty in the seventh century AD. The summit venue is only 50 km from Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital. It was established as a seaport town by the Pallava king to carry out merchandise trade with other parts of the world.

Mamallapuram was a thriving port until the end of ninth century AD with the town being part of China’s ‘Silk Route’ and India’s ‘Spice Route’. Kanchipuram’s silk industry owes its genesis to the import of raw silk from China through Mamallapuram. Historians say there is archaeological evidence of Sino-India links that date back to 2,000 years. Chinese coins dating back to these centuries have also been found in the state. The rich history of Mamallapuram’s relations with China makes it the best and the befitting venue that India has decided to host Modi’s summit with Xi.

Needlessly, on a casual analysis about China’s exponential growth in many scientific fields especially in the cutting edge technologies, it has literally leapt forward far beyond India can think of. Once Chinese electronics were frowned upon, and now their electronic equipments are much sought after and they have conquered millions of people’s hearts the world over. It may be remembered that Indian markets are flooded with different types of smart phones and other electronic equipments from China. So India is a big market of Chinese products about which Xi is well aware of.

Yours etc.,

TK Nandanan,

Via email