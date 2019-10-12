District Tuberculosis Forum formed

TURA: In a bid to fight against tuberculosis and ensure its total eradication by 2025, the District Tuberculosis Forum has been formed in Tura to spread awareness about the disease and the treatment being given to anyone affected by it.

Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, as chairman of the Forum, held a meeting in his office chamber this week to form the forum with members from different lines of work being a part of the group.

The forum discussed ways to spread the message about the disease and the treatment available with the government.

North East representative from the World Health Organization, Dr Borgohain, presented in detail the position on the disease, the number of infected patients and the latest medical facilities available for it’s cute.

Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh suggested to the forum members that awareness drives, particularly in the villages, and ensuring BCG vaccination of every child could be the frontline in the fight against tuberculosis.

The deputy commissioner has also roped in several organizations, including the Council of Nokmas, to join the fight against tuberculosis. The Nokmas play a crucial role the rural areas and hold sway when it comes to important issues.

During the discussion among the members Dr Borgohain from the WHO presented data on the number of patients infected by the disease and also the success in its fight. A few patients of Tuberculosis, including those who were infected with multi drug resistence, but had been cured after completing the medical course also took part in the meeting of the forum.