Hawkers in distress over new biz timings

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 4: After High Court’s directive granting hawkers and street vendors three hours of business in Police Bazar, there is palpable concern over the practicality of the timings mandated by the court.

Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) leader Angela Rangad, who supports the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association, said fixed hawking hours would severely impact hawkers’ ability to carry out their daily trade.

“Only arranging goods and items for sale takes a considerable amount of time. Hawkers and vendors know the best spots and times to do business based on economic viability,” the TUR leader said.

The High Court of Meghalaya had allowed a limited number of days and a limited time each day – from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 7.30 pm to 9 pm – to vend merchandise in Police Bazar, subject to the undertaking given by the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA) general secretary through the counsel that those licensed vendors shall not exceed the time limit and move out of the area as scheduled to ensure that there is no disruption in traffic flow or human movement.

It may however be mentioned that the hawkers and vendors’ association has welcomed the court’s decision to appoint a Special Officer. Rangad also appreciated the move.

Highlighting further challenges, Rangad said the issue extends beyond livelihood. “It’s not just about earning a living. It is about life, liberty, and livelihood,” she stressed.

TUR leader criticised the government’s lack of transparency, demanding that the list of eligible and ineligible hawkers be made public.

“We had earlier raised concerns about the digital survey, but the government chose to move forward without addressing them,” she added.

Rangad also questioned what she described as wasteful spending on poorly planned infrastructures. “Has the government disclosed how much it spent on constructing stalls for hawkers?” she asked.

She emphasised that the hawkers and vendors are ready to relocate immediately, provided proper arrangements are made, and questioned the need for the July 22 relocation deadline.

Touching on the broader issue, TUR leader said the main concern behind the relocation was traffic and area congestion.

She questioned whether the government has ensured compliance with building regulations and questioned whether commercial buildings in the city provide parking as mandated by building by-laws.

“What’s frustrating is how the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and district administration continue to play a cat-and-mouse game ahead of court hearings. This pattern has continued for years,” Rangad alleged.

She also dismissed the narrative that financial assistance for hawkers under the relocation plan stems from government sympathy. “Under the law, relocation compensation is mandatory and the government is legally bound to provide it,” she stated.

Association’s general secretary Shane Thabah echoed similar concerns, stating that they will not be able to continue to do their business in view of the court’s hawking schedule.

“It takes at least 45 minutes just to bring goods from the godown, and another hour to set up the stall,” he explained.

From the beginning, he said that they have only asked that the government follow the provisions of the Street Vendors Act.

“If that happens, there will be no issue,” he added.