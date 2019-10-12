Developed By: iNFOTYKE

NATIONAL

Tibetan protesters held

By Agencies

Chennai: Eleven Tibetans were detained by police here on Friday for allegedly trying to stage a protest at the airport and also outside the star hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping is put up during his two-day visit, police said.
Xi is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their second informal summit at the nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram on Friday and Saturday. Police whisked away a person with Tibetan flag and also four others who attempted to stage a sudden protest outside the hotel where the Chinese president later checked-in after his arrival.
The protester was taken in an autorickshaw by some police personnel even as four others were removed in a police vehicle, police said.
Meanwhile, airport police said they detained six Tibetans for trying to stage a protest at the airport ahead of Xi’s arrival.
“We have secured them. No cases have been booked yet”,a senior police officer told PTI. (PTI)

Comments
