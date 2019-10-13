‘Govt reduced need to file RTI application’

New Delhi: The objective of the Modi government is to proactively put out as much information as possible in public domain to reduce the need for RTI applications, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

The success of a government does not lie in the high number of Right to Information (RTI) applications, Shah said while addressing the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission (CIC) here.

“Low number of RTI applications in spite of convenient avenues to file them means the government’s work is satisfactory. Large number of RTI applications does not represent the government’s success. We want to introduce a system where people do not feel the need to file an RTI application to get information,” the home minister said.

Shah also emphasised the need to make people aware of their responsibilities along with their rights.

“I believe that along with Right to Information, we should also inculcate a sense of responsibility in the people. Do not use RTI without any reason, use it for transparency, avoid using it for personal reasons unless injustice is happening. In case of injustice, do use it. We should also promote right to responsibility,” he said.

The dashboard system introduced by the Prime Minister has ensured that everyone gets information about ongoing schemes online without filing RTI applications, Shah said.

Shah added that the government has gone two steps ahead of the law in ensuring transparency. (PTI)