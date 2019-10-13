Two sentenced in POCSO cases

SHILLONG: A special court has sentenced one person to fourteen years rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

In a statement issued here SA Rynjah, SP (city), informed that on September 3, one Sebarin Nongkynrih was sentenced to fourteen years rigorous imprisonment for committing an offence under Section 6 of the POCSO Act including three years imprisonment for an offence under Section 506 of the IPC and an additional three years under Section 201 of the IPC along with a fine.

The order was passed by B Khriam, Special Judge, POCSO, and the victim has been recommended a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to be paid by the state government.

In another case on September 30, one Bakstarwell Kharshilot was sentenced to three years in prison by a special POCSO court for committing an offence under Section 8 of the POCSO Act along with a fine.

The order was also passed by B Khriam and the victim has been recommended a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to be paid by the state government.