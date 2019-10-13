SHILLONG: A workshop on ‘aseptic techniques’ was conducted at the Military Hospital in the city on Saturday.

The event was organised by the nursing officers of the hospital and was attended by the medical fraternity of Shillong.

The workshop highlighted the problems of Health Care Associated Infection (HCAI) and emphasised on the role of health care workers. The sessions comprised of presentations by various speakers of different specialties, lecture-cum-demonstrations, poster exhibition and skill station on aseptic techniques which later culminated in a quiz.

Aseptic technique means using practices and procedures to prevent contamination from pathogens.