2nd Hill Festival on October 18-19

SHILLONG: The second edition of Hills Festival will he held on October 18-19, 2019 at Lum-Er-Pyngngad, Umbir about 4-5 kms away from Lad Umsaw, Ri-Bhoi district, informed the chief organizer of the festival, Sahil Majaw on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Gerald Duia, the in-charge of Public Relations, informed that the festival would focus on promoting local musician and give them an opportunity to perform at the same platform as international musicians.

He informed that 17 artistes will perform at the festival. Other international artistes include Jai Waetford, the participant of X-Factor Australia in 2003, DJ Mansus, Surreal etc.

A special act will be performed by farmers from Smit. The ticket cost is Rs 499 per day. The other highlight is hot air balloon ride which will take people to a height of 35-40 feet above the ground.

Majaw informed that artistes were chosen from social media and some were through recommendations from friends.

In line with the government’s initiative to reduce plastic waste, Duia said that no plastic bottles would be allowed inside the venue, only eco-friendly products would be used.

“Apart from music, there will be games, food. It will also be a safe environment for children,” he said.