Award winning film-‘Ma’ama’ to be screened in Tura

TURA: Following its screening in major cities of India and other parts of the world, National Award winning Garo film Ma·ama, directed by Dominic M Sangma, is all set to be screened in Tura at the District Auditorium on October 18 and 19.

The show is being organized by ALMEGA MEDIUMS, Tura with the support of well-wishers like Studio SAMS, Moksh Villa, Nokpante Productions, A·chik Literature Society (ALS) besides others. The screening in Tura will be done in five shows- 2 pm and 6pm on October 18 and 11am, 2pm and 5pm on October 19.

MA·AMA film has significantly contributed to the existing art and cultures of the Garos. In a way MA·AMA has set a standard in the field of filmmaking for the future generations of Garos. The achievement is made all the more remarkable by the fact that Director, Dominic Sangma had to cross borders and acquire funding from China to produce the film.

MA·AMA is revolved around the lamentation of an eighty five year old man who lost his wife 30 years back. In the film, the old man always thought that one day he will be reunited with his wife afterlife but his hope is jeopardize by dreams where he is surrounded by many women and he is unable to recognize his wife’s face. When he wakes up he is tormented by the question ‘what if the appearance of death will change with time, what if he won’t be able to recognize his wife’s face’, this quest is the core of the film MA·AMA. The director explores the idea of life, death and afterlife, where longing, guilt and sorrows intermingle with each other, where Christian faith and deep rooted belief of souls travelling to Balpakram after death cross each others’ boundaries and test each other. Even though the film is based in small Garo village in Ri-bhoi district the audiences across the world has connected to the film in their own ways, and it has become critically acclaimed and won many awards nationally and international.

So far, the film has received acclaim in the 66th National Film Awards: Best Garo Film, 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival: Best Cinematography, Prag Cine Award North East: Best Director and Best Actor, 14th International Film Festival Thrissur, 2019: Best Film, 13th International Film Festival of Andrie Tarkovsky: Official selection, International Competition 20th Jio MAMI, 2018: Official selection, Dharamsala International Film Festival, 2018: Official selection, Bangalore International Film Festival, 2019: Official selection, Silver Akbazut IFF, Russia: In competition, Sakhalin IFF, RUSSIA: Special Screening, 20th Asiatica Film Festival: In competition, Presented in Work-in-Progress Lab, Film Bazaar, and NFDC 2017.