Conrad discusses development projects with DoNER Minister

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called on the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jitendra Singh on Friday and discussed a wide range of development projects and schemes relating to the state.

During the meeting, Conrad discussed the status of various centrally funded projects under NLCPR of the Ministry of Development of Northeastern region and the projects under the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The subject related to the submission of utilisation certificates and release of more funds was also discussed.

Conrad briefed the DoNER minister about the progress made on the construction including MBT of Pynursla-Latangriwan road towards Mawlynnong.

The project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 29.97 crore in September, 2019 and the ministry had also released Rs 10 lakh for the tendering process.

The upgradation of Mawsmai-Shella from Laittyra village upto Kynrem falls was brought up during the discussion.

Singh said Meghalaya has high tourism potential and rich scenic beauty which needs to be explored.

He said that the Modi government has always given high priority to the development of the Northeastern states.

Conrad also discussed the cadre-related issues of IAS officers in the state.