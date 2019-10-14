State MP highlights India’s achievements in gender neutrality

Intl Parliamentary Union session

NEW DELHI: Wansuk Syiem, Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya, on Sunday highlighted various issues in gender neutrality in the session of the International Parliamentary Union at Belgrade.

Over 1700 parliamentarians, UN officials and society partners from around the world started the five-day 141st IPU Assembly at Belgrade. Under the overarching theme of Strengthening international law: Parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation, MPs discussed the latest developments to improve gender equality, empower young people, defend human rights, and achieve universal health coverage.

Addressing the session, Wansuk spoke about India’s achievements for women and girl children. Subsequent governments in India have tried to ensure health care, education and all other socio economic benefits reach this vast section of population.

The National Assembly of Belgrade is hosting delegates from some 140 countries, with over 70 Speakers of Parliament attending – one of the IPU’s records. There are 40 deputy speakers and over 700 MPs.

The IPU remains at the forefront of efforts to boost women’s representation in politics. The IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians will look at ways to ensure universal health coverage addresses the needs of women and girls and how to remove the legal, social, economic and financial barriers that prevent them from accessing health-care services, a statement said.