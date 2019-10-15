1st Megha Kayak Fest held in Ri Bhoi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The 1st Megha Kayak Fest, 2019, organized by Whitewater Village under the guidance and mentorship of Ian Vincent and in collaboration with Meghalaya Canoeing Kayaking and Rafting Association concluded on Saturday at the Whitewater Village, Umtham, Ri Bhoi.

There were 17 participants in all. From Meghalaya there were five participants and the rest from overseas, mostly from the UK. Results for Meghalaya Whitewater State Championship 2019 are as follows: Pynshngain Kurbah came first, Shiningstar Basaiawmoit came second and, Juneborlang Nongbri came third.

In Slalom – Johannes Schamp from Germany came first, Ben Johnson from UK came second and Joseph Fender from UK came third.

In Downriver Sprint- Matthew Wyatt from UK came first, Dave James from UK came second and Joseph Fender from UK came third. In Boatercross- Ben Johnson from UK came first, Dave Janes from UK came second and Robbie Smith from UK came third.