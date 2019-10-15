‘Cong looks at electorate irrespective of community’

SHILLONG: Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma has stated that the Congress looks at the electorate irrespective of their community and background.

Sangma’s statement comes at a time when the battle for Shella is heating up with all parties intensifying their campaign for the October 21 bypoll to the assembly seat.

Sangma said that the party has started reaching out to the people to sensitise them in a manner which is in sync with the prevailing political situation and the party has been able to generate good response.

“We look at our electorate not on party or community lines. This diversity is our strength and the Congress is a party which provides space for people from diverse backgrounds irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” the former chief minister said while coming down hard even on the regional parties.

Sangma maintained that regional parties focus only on local issues essentially to woo particular communities whereas the Congress provides space for everyone. “We, therefore, do not depend on tribal or non-tribal votes,” he said.

He said that all the parties have put up new candidates and it remains to be seen how far the UDP candidate, Balajied Kupar Synrem, was able to connect with the electorate in the years when his father Donkupar Roy, whose demise has necessitated the bypoll, was alive.

There are six candidates in the fray, including Balajied Kupar Synrem, Joshua Warjri of the BJP, Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett of the PDF, Batyngshain Laitmon Ryngnga from the Congress and two independent candidates Grace Mary Kharpuri and Komen Laitmon.

Shella constituency has 29,582 voters comprising 14,844 females and 14,698 males.

Stating that there will always be certain anti-incumbency issues because at times people are selective in serving the electorate, Sangma said, “It is a question of perceived justice and injustice which result in anti-incumbency. In the event of such anti-incumbency how the political masters strategise their electoral battle is a different thing; many adopt the divide-and- rule strategy.”

Talking about the Congress candidate, Sangma said, “In the last KHADC elections, the margin which separated him from victory and defeat was very narrow and with all the issues around, people are showing their inclination towards the Congress which is a good sign”.