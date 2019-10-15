FACAAB reiterates stand against CAB

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The Forum Against Citizenship Act Amendment Bill (FACAAB), on Monday reiterated its stand against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying that it could be rendered unconstitutional if it is enacted into a law because it would then violate Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

Article 14 of the Constitution says that “the state shall not deny any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.”

“Under no circumstances shall we allow violation of the Constitution. The government will have to take responsibility for any outcome if it imposes a contentious legislation on the people of Assam,” Gohain said.

The forum further appealed to all organisations in the state to again launch an agitation against CAB.