JH villagers warn of moving SC on Cement company

SHILLONG: The Hynriew Shnong Wah Lukha Association (association of six villages), based in Sonapyrdi, East Jaintia Hills district, has threatened to approach the Supreme Court if the Star Cement company goes ahead with the proposed expansion of mining in Brichyrnot in the district.

The six villages located downstream of the Lukha river are Sonapyrdi, Kuliang, Borsora, Lumtongseng, Sakhri and Shimplong.

The public hearing on the proposed expansion of the mining lease will be held at Brichyrnot village on October 19.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the traditional heads and the president of East Jaintia Hills Swimming Association, Rinimon Shylla, opposed the expansion citing threats to human life and environment.

Secretary of the association, Daiapherbha Lamare, said, “There is no benefit in having a cement plant. It has affected tourism in Sonapyrdi. We will approach the Supreme Court if they go ahead.”

He said that the residents of Brichyrnot have already issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the company and went on to allege that they are Pnars from Assam and not Meghalaya.

President of the association, Womsar Talang, said the greenery and water bodies will be greatly affected if any more cements plants are allowed to be established in the area around Narpuh as he pointed out that different flora and fauna, medicinal plants flourish in the area.

“We oppose the public hearing on the basis that it affects the Narpuh area especially the six villages. Even the Lukha river is not the same anymore ever since the cement plants set up their factories there. There is loss of agricultural land, water bodies are also affected and even the forests will become barren,” he said.

He added that 80 per cent of the livelihood of the people depends on Lukha river.

Another headman (Waheh shnong) of Kuliang, Ming Lamare, recalled the time when Lukha was clean and its water fit for consumption but rued that the river’s colour has changed.

“The river’s colour has changed, I don’t know how the fishes survive,” he said adding that he also is against the public hearing.

Rinimon Shylla said that the association wants to hold swimming activities in Lukha, but which seems impossible these days.

Lamare said that the cement companies had misled the villagers assuring them they would provide 10 per cent employment to locals, but which has so far not been done.