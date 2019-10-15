‘Scientific beekeeping to increase bee related products’

TURA: Bee Keepers from North Garo Hills have been urged to inculcate scientific beekeeping to increase the production of bee related products in the region.

The idea was encouraged during the Bee keepers Meet held for apiculturists of North and East Garo Hills district at SGSY Hall, Resubelpara C & RD Block on Monday. The Meet which was organized by District Horticulture Office, North Garo Hills aims to promote awareness on scientific beekeeping and aids bee keepers to voice their grievances faced by them in their beekeeping business.

Dr B L Sarswat, Executive Director, National Bee Board (NBB) Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, New Delhi interacted with the bee keepers of the two districts on the enormous potential of scientific beekeeping.

Dr Sarswat lauded the contribution meted out by the bee keepers in uplifting the socio-economic status of the people and said “beekeeping generates employment as well as boost agricultural income”.

Besides other bee products such as honey, pollen, propolis and wax, bee venom also has market value as it is found to have medicinal properties added Sarswat. He therefore insisted bee keepers to increase production of bee related products by inculcating scientific beekeeping. He also advised them to keep bee boxes out during flowering season to attract honey bees as they as act as important pollinators responsible for increase productivity in the agri-horti sectors.

Speaking about NBB, Dr Sarswat highlighted the various training modules being offered by NBB and also encouraged bee keepers to register with the Board and urged them to follow advisories issued by NBB for scientific beekeeping.

During the meet, bee keepers expressed shortage of bee box, safety gears, honey extractor machine, smoke machine etc. They also cited problems of pesticides and marketing strategy and appealed to the organizing department to redress their issues.



