Coal India Ltd to finalise auction policy on Oct 23

SHILLONG: The Coal India Ltd will hold a meeting with the state government officials on October 23 to finalise the coal auction policy. The Commissioner and Secretary, Mining and Geology department, T. Dkhar said on Tuesday that the meeting will discuss the issues related to auction of coal.

Earlier, the draft policy to auction and transport coal was submitted to CIL.

The policy is expected to be approved by the CIL during the meeting. The government had assessed 32 lakh tonnes of already extracted coal still awaiting transportation.

According to the Supreme Court order on July 3, the state government, after the assessment of the coal lying in four districts, including the details of the quantities and the owners, may ensure that entire coal is handed over to CIL as per the mode and manner to be formulated by the NGT appointed Katakey committee in consultation with officers of the CIL and the state government.

The court said the expenses of transportation will be borne by the state government, CIL or by both and the expenses can be deducted from the price received from the coal.

As per the court order, the state will be entitled to royalty and payment towards environment fund as well as taxes out of the price of coal.

The CIL will decide as to the venue, where they will receive the coal, either at any of its depots or any other place in Meghalaya and it is for the CIL to finalise the process of disposal and auction of the coal.