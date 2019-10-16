Environment group threatens to move court

Timber smuggling in GH

TURA: The Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development (CEPARD) has raised alarm over the rampant smuggling of timber from the forests of Garo Hills to Assam and has threatened to move the high court against the state government and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council for failing to act.

Absence of any attempt by the government agencies to check this menace has encouraged timber smugglers to act with impunity. Dozens of trucks loaded with freshly felled trees are passing through the Chibinang village of Phulbari into neighbouring Assam, every day.

“Despite the presence of law enforcement agencies and forest protection departments there is no attempt being made at all to stop this wanton destruction of our forests. This could not have happened without the active support of those at the helm of power. The only solution is for the courts to step in,” informed CEPARD president S R Sangma.

Locals in the area have been raising a cry against the widespread movement of timber through the route and say that on any given day as many as 20 to 30 timber-loaded trucks are moving through.

According to CEPARD, the timber is being routed to illegal sawmills that have sprung up along the route where they are sized up and later shipped to the neighbouring state. Chibinang town has become notorious for the high number of illegal saw mills which have sprung up to cater to the high number of timber logs being brought in.

Barely five kms from Chininang, at a village called Chandigre, a newly opened illegal saw mill has been doing brisk business, while another at Dudangre has recruited more manpower to cater to the demand for sawn timber. Locals allege there is a nexus between the smugglers and the GHADC since the illegal timber is passing through the Council’s taxation gate, next to Chandigre village, without any hindrance.

“There is utter lack of initiative from the authorities in controlling the menace which is criminal and condemnable. The state government should wake up to the menace before trees become part of our history books,” stated the CEPARD president. Reports have also emerged about some local NGOs also playing ball to the smuggling trade by collecting tax from the trucks before allowing them to pass through.

“A truck full of timber is giving these NGOs Rs 1000, a mini truck is paying Rs 500 while smaller vehicles are handing out 5 to 300 rupees,” inform villagers.

There is widespread concern that unless the government steps in the last remaining forests in Garo Hills will disappear permanently.