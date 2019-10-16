Lyngdoh assures PSA of infrastructural development

NONGSTOIN: In a major fillip for the footballers and sporting community of Mairang, Meghalaya Speaker and Local MLA, Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday assured the Pyndemumiong Sports Association of financial assistance and also schemes for infrastructural development in the stadium at Langstiehrim, Mairang.

Attending the final match of the Super Division League Football tournament at Madan Dommawlum Playground, organised by Pyndemumiong Sports Association, the Speaker said that football tournaments organised on a regular basis are required to provide a platform for the talented youths of the area to upgrade their skills and raise their level of participation in bigger tournaments. Realising the absence of such tournaments, the Speaker said that he had endeavoured at his level as the elected representative to organise such tournaments by creating a society in Mairang Constituency for promoting sports and cultural activities.This Society has been able to organise tournaments almost every year and these have been conducted in Mairang and surrounding areas, he added. Metbah said that it was indeed very encouraging to note that such sporting association has come up in the Constituency and especially one that has received the affiliation from the Meghalaya Football Association.

The final match of the tournament was played between Madan Bynther SC and Umthied Bynther SC, where the former emerged victorious scoring 3 goals against 1 scored by the latter team.