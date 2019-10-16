Pala in US to bring back Jala’s body

New Delhi: Shillong MP Vincent H Pala has reached the United States to bring the mortal remains of Archbishop Dominic Jala, who died in a road accident at Colusa county in California.

Pala got in touch with the Consul General of India Sanjay Panda in San Francisco in USA after reaching there. The process to release the body may take a few days after which the MP will be accompanying the body to Shillong via New Delhi with the help of Meghalaya House.

Pala is also in touch with India’s Ambassador to United States of America, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on the matter. The Archbishop was in the USA for a meeting of the International Commission for English Liturgy (ICEL). He was also to meet some of his priest friends, after he participated in the Ad Limina (meeting of Bishops/Archbishops from different Dioceses with the Pope once in five years) in Rome. Meanwhile, the Shillong Archdiocesan Educational Society called on the Director, School Education and Literacy, to seek permission allowing all Catholic schools and colleges to remain closed on the day of the burial in the Archdiocese of Shillong which comprises the whole of East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi as a mark of respect for the spiritual leader.