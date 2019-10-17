Resubelpara accidental firing victims compensated

TURA: The three victims from North Garo Hills who sustained injuries after a police team suspected the presence of a dreaded criminal and fired on their vehicle at Rereng Bridge in Resubelpara way back in 2017, were on Thursday compensated on behalf of the government by the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.

Local Arecanut traders, Milseng Sangma (31), Tumbul Sangma (32) and Janrak Sangma (36) were returning in their vehicle from Krishnai in Assam when police on the lookout for dreaded criminal and convict, William M Sangma fired upon them after they failed to stop at a check point. The incident which took place on March 6, 2017 had sparked public outcry leading to the torching of the Resubelpara Police station by an angry mob.

Immediately after the incident, an inquiry was initiated and based on the findings of the inquiry commission, the three victims were compensated on Thursday with cheque amounts of Rs 20,000/- + Rs 80,000/- for the two less grievously injured and Rs 20,000/- + Rs 1,30,000/- for the grievously injured victim.

Besides the compensation amounts, the expenses for the medical treatment of all the injured victims were borne by the DGP’s Office in Shillong.