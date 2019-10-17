Ryan Reynolds set to be back with Deadpool 3

Actor Ryan Reynolds will be back as the popular foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool in the third instalment of the film franchise. Screenwriters Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick are preparing a script for a new movie featuring Reynolds as the titular star. Deadpool 3 is currently waiting for the green light from Marvel Studios, reports a website. The recent merger between Disney and Fox led to speculation that Reynolds as Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the writers insist that ‘there’s a lot to be sorted out’ before shooting on the third movie can begin. ‘We’re just waiting for the word from on high. There’s a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters of the MCU. Then it’s, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There’s a lot to be sorted out and I think we’re all getting a much needed rest from ‘Deadpool’ — Ryan and us and everybody,” Wernick told website Den of Geek. (IANS)