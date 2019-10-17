Tura Bishop, Diocese mourn Archbishop Jala’s death

TURA: Tura Bishop, Rev Andrew R Marak along with Priests and the religious faithful of Tura Diocese has expressed deep sadness over the death of Archbishop, Dominic Jala in a car crash at Colusa County, USA.

According to a release, a requiem mass for Late Archbishop Dominic Jala was called at Sacred Heart Parish soon after the incident on October 15. During the Eucharistic celebration, the Bishop extended his condolence to the priests and the religious faithful of the Archdiocese of Shillong who are mourning the death of their Bishop. He also said that the late Bishop was truly respected and admired by many not only for being a capable leader but also for his good sense of humor and friendly attitude towards everyone besides being an intelligent theologian and philosopher.

“The late Bishop had a doctorate degree in liturgy. His leadership ability and commitment to the church was known worldwide. Therefore his untimely death is a great loss for the church” said Bishop Andrew. Bishop Andrew however asked the people not to lose hope saying suffering and death is not the end of everything, rather it is a beginning of new life. “Our human hope may waver because of the death of our Bishop but we also believe that where human hope ends there God’s hope begins” he said, while praying for the Late Archbishop’s eternal rest.