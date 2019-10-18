Al-Amin back in B’desh squad

Dhaka: Left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pacer Al-Amin Hossain were recalled as Bangladesh on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for next month’s three-game T20I series against India.

Opener Tamim Iqbal also made a comeback after a break during which he missed the tri-series at home involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. Both Sunny and Hossain have been out of contention for a long time having played their last T20I in 2016. The 33-year-old Sunny, who has taken 12 wickets in 10 T20Is, was suspended for an illegal bowling action. (PTI)