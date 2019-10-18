Court sends PC to ED custody till Oct 24

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram for custodial interrogation by the ED till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case “to facilitate proper investigation in the case to reach a logical end”.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to quiz Chidambaram for seven days.

The court permitted the request of Chidambaram that he be allowed a separate cell, home-cooked food, western toilet, medicines, spectacles and visit by his family members and lawyers half and hour daily, after the ED did not oppose it.

The court also directed the ED to get him medically examined every 48 hours and to produce him on October 24. Chidambaram was interrogated and arrested Wednesday in Tihar. (PTI)