DC felicitates ‘Swachhgrahis’ in West Garo Hills

TURA: Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Ram Singh on Thursday felicitated several Swachhgrahis to acknowledge and encourage them for their role as motivators towards promoting sanitation and cleanliness in the district, during a meeting cum felicitation programme held at the DRDA conference hall in Tura.

The programme was organised by the District Swachh Bharat Mission, (Gramin).

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Singh said that Swachh Bharat is not only to make toilets and ensure open defecation free but also involves solid liquid waste management including construction of soak pits and keeping the surrounding, streams and rivers clean and green.

Appreciating the initiative taken by the localities of the area for organising cleaning drives in their respective localities, he insisted that every citizen should continue and dedicate separate time for maintaining cleanliness in the area and ensure that the district is clean and free from plastic waste.

Singh also reminded the people of the need to segregate kitchen waste and plastic waste since kitchen waste can be made into manure while plastics can be handed over to the municipal garbage collection vehicle.

Meanwhile, District Programme Co-ordinator and SDO (C), Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division, Ramakrishna Chitturi highlighted the aims and objectives of the program and the role of the people in maintaining cleanliness in their respective areas.

He also informed the Block Development Officers of the district to coordinate with block coordinators and ensure successful implementation of the program in the district.

Moreover, he informed that 90 per cent of the disease can be prevented by maintaining cleanliness and therefore, urged all the Swachhgrahis and others to visit the villages and motivate the people to improve their sanitation status, waste management amongst others.

Member Secretary, DSBM and Executive Engineer (PHE), Tura also enlightened the gathering about the aims and objectives of the mission.

During the programme, Certificates of Appreciation for Best Performing Swachhgrahis were also presented by the Deputy Commissioner to Pradip Sangma from Tikrikilla Block, Terak Sangma from Selsella Block and Honick Sangma from Rongram Block for collection of waste on the occasion of Swachhta Hi Sewa, 2019 under District Swachh Bharat Mission (G), West Garo Hills.