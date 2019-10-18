Jennifer Aniston breaks Instagram record

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has taken Instagram by storm. Soon after her first post on Instagram, the actress set a new record for the fastest time to reach one million followers in just five hours and sixty minutes. The actress not only gained friends, but she also dethroned one famous couple for the title: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple previously held the title.

Interestingly, the 50-year-old actress’s first post was a selfie of a reunion with Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. She captioned the picture ‘And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM’. (ANI)