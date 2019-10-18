Missing Tura girl rescued from flesh trade in Bengal

TURA: A young girl who went missing from Tura in 2017 as a 17-year-old has been found and rescued from a prostitution ring in the West Bengal town of Siliguri on Thursday.

The girl, now aged 20, was rescued by Kanchenjunga Ucched Kendra, a local NGO from Siliguri, with the help of police and two men involved in her ordeal have been arrested.

According to the Superintendent of Police of West Garo Hills, MGR Kumar, the girl’s family filed a missing report with Tura police last year stating that she was missing since 2017 after leaving home with another girl.

However, the other girl returned a couple of months later and revealed that her friend had been forced into the flesh trade in Siliguri. Both girls were lured away by a couple who had connections with prostitution racket operators from the town. Persistent attempts to locate her failed until the Siliguri NGO located her whereabouts this week.

The Kanchenjunga Ucched Kendra NGO issued a statement mentioning the rescue of the girl from Tilak Sadur More area of Siliguri town. Currently in the care of the KUK NGO in Siliguri, she is expected to be brought back to the state where another NGO dealing with traumatised women will be providing her with counselling.