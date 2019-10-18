Monpa apex body adopts government schools in Tawang

GUWAHATI: The Apex body of Monpa community in Arunachal Pradesh, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) has adopted the Government Higher Secondary School, at Jang in compliance with the advice of the chief minister Pema Khandu.

Pema Khandu in his address during 1st foundation day celebration of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa at Khalaktang on September 13 last advised the Monpa community body to adopt government Schools to ensure better functioning.

Similarly, on October 11 MMT unit in Dirang adopted the Higher Secondary School in Dirang in presence of MLA Dirang, Phurpa Tsering. “We are in a process of adopting Government Higher Secondary School Khalaktang also, informed president MMT, Rinchen Dorjee.

The formal school adoption programme at Jang Higher Secondary school on Thursday was attended by in-charge DC of Tawang, ADC, Lobsang Tsering, ADC Jang, Lobsang Wangch, President MMT, Rinchen Dorjee, Vice President MMT, Dr Wangdi Lama amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion, Rinchen Dorjee said, “Knowledge speaks and wisdom listens, so we should listen to our elders. School is a temple of learning and with our combined efforts we all should contribute to increase the sanctity of this temple. Inner wisdom and selfless work towards the uplift of society should be our priority. Parents should play their role more actively and shouldn’t leave the education to their children in school only. Education means all round development and we have to educate our children in social conduct and moral and family values besides bookish knowledge.”

The DC of Tawang, Lobsang Tsering, congratulated the MMT and School fraternity for the noble cause and addressed the students and teachers saying, “Education empowers us, the sole motive of getting education doesn’t means getting a white collared job, parents should pay more attention towards the all round development of their children. Teachers are the role model for students, no one remembers who the administrator was during his school times but they never forget their good teachers throughout their life.”