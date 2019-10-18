Sports Snippets

Federer to play in French Open

Paris: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has confirmed he will participate in the 2020 French Open, scheduled to be held here.”I will play the French Open. I probably won’t play much before that because I need some time away from it (tennis) and I need some time with the family,” the 38-year-old was quoted as saying by CNN.The 20-time Grand Slam champion had featured in the French Open after a gap of three years and went down to Rafael Nadal in the semis. Earlier, Federer had also said that he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics after Wimbledon and prior to the US Open.”We need a vacation, we need a break, and especially if I am playing the Olympics and all that. At the end of the day my heart decided to play the Olympic Games again,” he added. (IANS)



Sameer Verma crashes out

Odense: Indian shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out of the Denmark Open after facing a second-round defeat against Chen Long 12-21, 10-21 here on Thursday.In the 38-minute long encounter, Verma did not look promising as he lost the match in two straight games. Chen outclassed Verma to proceed in the next round of the tournament.Yesterday, Saina Nehwal was knocked out after facing a defeat against Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-23 in her first-round match.Nehwal after failing to secure the first game gave a tough competition in the next game. She lost the match in two-straight games that lasted for 37 minutes.Later in the day, Sai Praneeth will take on Japan’s Kento Momota in the second-round match. (ANI)



Lacazette returns to training

London: Arsenal’s Alex Lacazette is back in full training but his participation in the match against Sheffield United is yet to be decided, the club said on Thursday.”Left ankle. Alex is progressing well and is back in full training. Decision on his participation for Monday’s (local time) match at Sheffield United will be made in the forthcoming days,” the club said in a statement.The last match in which Lacazette featured was against Tottenham on September 1.Out of eight clashes, Arsenal have won four matches and sit on the third position with 15 points.Liverpool and Manchester United are placed on the first and second position. (ANI)