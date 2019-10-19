PM has no understanding of economy: Rahul

Mahendragarh (Haryana): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has no understanding of the economy, and claimed that the world is mocking India due to the BJP’s politics of pitting people against each other.

As the poll campaign for the 90-member Haryana assembly entered the final lap, Gandhi stuck to the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and farm distress to attack the government.

The elections are scheduled to be held on October 21 and counting will take place on October 24. Addressing a public rally here in place of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who he said was down with a viral infection, the former party chief also trained his guns on media, alleging that it was scared and not showing the truth.

“Our friends from the media who are under pressure, show PM Modi’s speeches 24/7. Have you ever seen the media showing news of rampant unemployment and farmer suicides. Media will only show Modi ji’s face, his speeches, talk of Article 370, moon (Chandrayaan), Modi’s picture in Corbett Park,” he said.

“Media persons say ‘we know the truth but we can’t show it because we will lose our jobs’…The media, the channels and newspapers are in the hands of 5-10 businessmen,” Gandhi alleged. “Modi has just one job — to divert” the attention of the country from the real issues, he claimed.

“India is being mocked at by the world. The country which used to show the way to the world, used to live with love, used to progress fast…Today one caste is fighting the other, one religion is fighting the other and the country’s pride — its economy — Narendra Modi has destroyed it by demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax,” Gandhi said. (PTI)