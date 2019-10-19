Sainik schools to open for girls from ’21-’22

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given approval for admission of girls in Sainik schools from the 2021-22 academic session, a statement said.

Singh also directed the officials concerned to ensure availability of necessary infrastructure and sufficient female staff in those educational institutes, it said. The decision was taken following the success of a pilot project started by the Defence Ministry for admission of girls in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram two years ago.

“The decision is in line with the objective of the government towards greater inclusiveness, gender equality, enabling greater participation of women in armed forces and strengthening the motto of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, propagated by the Prime Minister,” the statement added. (PTI)