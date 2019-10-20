CM apprised of issues under Raksamgre Sub-Division

TURA: A conglomeration of organizations including the AIGU, GSU, ASWA and others coming together under the banner of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma highlighting various issues under Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division.

Some of the issues highlighted by the organizations in the memorandum included those relating to Sub-Divisional Police Station, Bank, Sub-Treasury, Supply, SDSEO, Community College and SDO permanent building.

According to JAC President John Pillar A Sangma, the Raksamgre Sub-Divisional Office has not been upgraded although the same was made functional in the year 2017. “Apart from the office being able to issue Birth and Caste certificates, there has been no improvement in its functioning. People of the area are facing difficulties as the office is lacking in all other aspects,” Sangma said.