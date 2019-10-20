Locals, pressure groups prevent public hearing on cement plant

SHILLONG: Hundreds of local residents from various villages under Narpuh Elaka – a home to as many as eight cement plants in East Jaintia Hills, came forward and prevented the public hearing on Saturday for the proposed limestone mining of the Star Cement at its 40 hectare of land situated at Brichyrnot village.

The local residents blocked the road leading to the venue and officials of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and also the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner who were supposed to be present at the public hearing, were not allowed to go to the venue.

Daya Lamare, a local youth, who led the protest, informed that the major rivers, including Lukha and Lunar were badly affected by the cement plants. The locals were also supported by the KSU,J SU and many others.

However, the locals from Brichyrnot village supported the Star Cements along with many others pressure groups but as the locals opposed the public hearing and the concerned officials could not reach the place, the hearing could not be held.

The United Hynniewtrep Movement (UHM), East Jaintia Hills along with residents of Elaka Narpuh also took to the streets on Saturday morning to rally against Star Cements Ltd and its bid to hold a public hearing in Brichyrnot concerning limestone mining in the area.

Earlier, members of UHM led by president Yoomiki Kyndait had held a meeting with the DC urging him to prohibit limestone mining by the company in Brichyrnot area.

The UHM also stated that it is against limestone mining by the company as it stands with the Hynriew Shnong of Elaka Narpuh who cited the reason behind their opposition by stating that mining in the area is a threat to the Lukha River, the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary, human life, flora, fauna and would turn the lush green forests into wastelands.

“Mining will also have a negative effect on the living conditions of people living in the area,” said a UHM press release.

“We have always warned companies to refrain from taking advantage of the situation. The UHM will not remain idle while the lives of the people and their means of living are at stake,” it added.