Union Minister lauds Assam Rifles’ role in NE’s security

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday asserted that insurgency is almost over in the North East while maintaining that the operational success of the Assam Rifles in the region is huge.

Rai, who made his maiden visit to the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles on the occasion of the annual Assam Rifles Commanders’ Conference here on Saturday, said that the valour of the paramilitary force has stopped North East from getting burnt.

“Today in North East, the situation is very good,” he said while addressing the special sainik sammelan of the force.

He said the Assam Rifles has played an important role in bringing back normalcy in the region and effectively fulfilled its responsibilities.

He said North East’s development has been the Centre’s priority.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the North East has undergone a revolutionary transformation in the last five years because of the concerted efforts of the Union government.

North East is today competing both at national and international level in different spheres be it sports, art and culture, infrastructure, production of essential commodities, education and industrial development among others.

Acknowledging the abundance of natural resources in the region, the minister said that if the huge potential of the region is tapped adequately there will be a lot of scope for industry. During the conference, Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan, DG Assam Rifles, briefed the minister about the general security situation in the North East, the activities of the Force while guarding the Indo-Myanmar border and about counter-insurgency operations being undertaken. He also highlighted various developmental and welfare initiatives taken up by Assam Rifles in the region.