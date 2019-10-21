Catholic body condoles Archbishop’s death

Inbox

TURA: The Garo Hills Catholic Union, Tura Diocese has condoled the untimely demise of Archbishop Dominic Jala in a car crash in the USA on October 10.In a condolence message to the bereaved family members, Priests and religious faithful under the Archdiocese of Shillong, the union said, “We expressed our profound sorrow over the untimely passing of Archbishop Dominic Jala who has left an indelible memory to all of us. We offer our sincere condolences to the parents, family members and relatives and all those who were associated with him. May almighty God welcome him to his heavenly abode and may his soul rest in peace”.