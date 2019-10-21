KSU members assault cops inside police station

SHILLONG: In a major instance of embarrassment for Meghalaya police, a group of people led by members of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) barged into a police station and assaulted a sub-inspector and a head constable, a delayed report said.

The incident happened on October 15 when Ferdynald Kharkamni, president of Ri-Bhoi unit of KSU led a group of boys into the Umiam police station and slapped the officer-in-charge, sub-inspector L. Syngkhon besides assaulting the head constable who were in police uniform.

As per the police, the group entered the station demanding the release of a local boy who was picked up by the police after he had allegedly assaulted one Amir Ali- a pickup van driver from Barbhag in Barpeta- in Sumer village in Ri Bhoi district.

A group of local boys had allegedly beaten Amir Ali while he was having food at a shop in Sumer.

Soon after being taken to the Umiam Police Station, Ferdynald Kharkamni led a group of youths and started hurling verbal abuses on the police personnel for picking up the local youth.

When contacted, Ri Bhoi SP, C Syrti said that the KSU leader slapped the officer and the head constable besides banging the table

“ We are searching for him. The moment we get him, we will arrest him,” Syrti said.

As per the FIR filed by head-constable B. Bordoloi , the KSU leader showered punches on his face as well.