Police commemoration Day observed in Garo Hills

TURA: The police force across Garo Hills observed the annual Police Commemoration Day in honour of their comrades who died in the line of duty during official ceremonies on Monday morning.

District police chiefs and commandants in the five districts of Garo Hills gave their salute in honour of the officers and men who lost their lives while discharging their duties.

In Tura, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, MGR Kumar led his officers and men in paying their respects to their fallen colleagues during the commemoration day observance at the Tura Police Reserve.

As a mark of respect to the brave police martyrs, and observe the day in a special way, social messages through placards were prepared by the men and women of the force and distributed among the public.

The family members of the martyrs were invited to take part in the ‘Sok Parade’ observed at the police reserve in Tura and a memento along with a plant sapling were handed over to the family members as a mark of respect in honour of the personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

During the ceremony, the names of police martyrs of the states, police and paramilitary were read out to acknowledge with pride the supreme sacrifices made by them.

A general salute (Salami), Sok Parade and a two minutes silence was observed in honour of the departed souls.

The history of Police Commemoration Day dates back to October 21st of 1959, when a patrol party of the CRPF, led by Sub-Inspector Karam Singh, was ambushed by Chinese forces at Hot Springs, Ladakh, leading to the death of 10 jawans.

The bravery and resultant sacrifice of the jawans fighting at 16,000 feet altitude, in extremely cold conditions and against all odds was an epitome of the rarest of the rare courage, and the Indo-Tibetian Border Police sends a representative party of all police forces of the country to Hot Springs, Ladakh, every year to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives on that fateful day while guarding the nation’s frontiers.