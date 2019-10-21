Sports Snippets

Ex-world number one Murray reaches first final since 2017

Antwerp: Former world number one Andy Murray reached his first final in more than two and a half years and admitted it was a “big surprise”. Murray, steadily rebuilding his singles game after career-saving hip surgery in January, defeated France’s Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to make the championship match at the European Open. “It’s been a big surprise to me. I’m happy to be into the final,” he told Amazon Prime. “It’s been a long road to get back to this point. I certainly didn’t expect it to come so soon since I started playing again.” On Sunday, the 32-year-old Briton will tackle fellow three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka in the final. Murray, now ranked a lowly 243, last reached a final in Dubai in March 2017. (AFP)



UAE pip Ireland

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates finished a terrible week which saw three of their players charged with corruption with an impressive victory over Ireland in qualifying for the 2020 T20 World Cup.The hosts of the tournament had opened their campaign with a loss to Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi. But they bounced back on Saturday, despite being without the charged trio of captain Mohammed Naveed, batsman Shaiman Anwar and right-arm pace bowler Qadeer Ahmed, beating the Irish by five wickets. “Beating a full member team is a great feeling and on the back of yesterday’s game it’s a big morale booster for us,” said UAE skipper Ahmed Raza after his team beat the only Test side in qualifying. Ireland opener Paul Stirling struck a 58-ball 72, but Gary Wilson’s men were bowled out for just 125 as no other batsman passed 14 in their 20 overs. (AFP)



Gokulam to play Bashundhara

Kozhikode: Durand Cup winners Gokulam Kerala FC are all set to face Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings in the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup at MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on October 22.I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan are also taking part in the tournament. Malabarians accepted a late invite from the organisers of the AFC-recognized tournament to become the first club in the history of Kerala to take part in an AFC-recognized meet, a club statement said. (IANS)