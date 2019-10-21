USTM signs pact with Mizoram University

GUWAHATI: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mizoram University thereby creating a framework for collaboration between the two institutions of higher education.

The USTM is expected to achieve academic excellence in partnership with international technology providers through Mizoram University in producing technocrats and other industry support service personnel in the field of Social Science, Basic Science, Management, Infrastructure development which will contribute in economic development as desired by UGC for service to the society.

As per the MoU, USTM becomes a partner of Mizoram University for creating a win-win situation for mutual exchange of technical knowledge, expert opinion, logistics, laboratory and HRD facilities in close co-ordination for development of Science and Technology in the North East region. The agreement intends to facilitate professionals of two universities to develop knowledge and learning through faculty exchange programmes, continuous education program to incorporate emerging global technology, research and development projects for technology up-gradation, induction of market driven education, transformation of Assam and NE to a techno-based region.

USTM shall sponsor students, industry personnel of extraordinary caliber to be selected through an innovative manner for courses in technology up-gradation projects. USTM and Mizoram University will work together to conduct short term certificate course, diploma course, degree and post graduate courses in technology and related areas to generate awareness in technology development and research, training to deal with problems of industries and professional areas. USTM has been initiating the process of establishment of institutes in various emerging streams which will provide facilities for exchange of ideas, sharing knowledge between industries, academia in achieving the goal of world class technocrats, managers to fulfill the long felt need of Assam and NE India.