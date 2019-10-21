Youth body urges EMRI to fulfil employees’ demands

TURA: The A’chik Youth Welfare Organization (AYWO), Central Governing Body (CGB) has urged the authorities of EMRI to fulfil the demands of its agitating employees at the earliest so that they can continue providing their service to the society in the region.

“Due to the halt in providing services by the employees, sick people from far flung villages especially, pregnant mothers are finding it difficult to find transportation to ferry themselves to hospitals. The issue should be resolved by the authorities at the earliest so that normal service can resume,” the organization said.

Pointing out that there are not enough ambulances at the various health centres, the organization also urged the state government to provide an ambulance each to the various PHCs and Sub-Centres as well as TT injections and First Aid Kits.

“All this issues must be looked into by the Health Minister and at the Directorate level. If there is still no response from concerned authorities after this, we will be forced to resort to agitation,” it warned.