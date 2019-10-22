Campaign against littering

SHILLONG: A team of MakeSomeoneSMILE, a social service organisation, on Sunday during a trip to Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra observed that over 20 to 25 kg of plastic bottles were either lying on the overflowing bins or just thrown almost everywhere.

The team, in its attempt to make the area spirited, cleared as much waste from the tourist destination as possible. The team will conduct a cleaning drive in Laban and has sought participation from the public.