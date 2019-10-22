China makes veiled attack on US

Beijing: China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Monday made a veiled attack on the US for its alleged interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the ninth Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Wei vowed that China would never succumb to external pressure, reports Efe news.

“Intervening in regional affairs, meddling in other countries’ internal affairs, inciting a ‘colour revolution’ and even subverting the legitimate political power of other countries are the real source of regional chaos and wars,” Wei said in statements reported by state-run Global Times.

The Minister, who did not mention Washington directly in his speech, has accused US politicians on previous occasions of supporting the protests in Hong Kong.

Wei’s remarks come after the US’ lower house approved the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which could pave the way for sanctions on those who undermine the rights of the inhabitants of the special administrative region.

Beijing has warned that it will take “strong countermeasures” in response to the passing of the bill.

China has said the proposed US legislation “fully exposes the shocking hypocrisy of some in the US on human rights and democracy and their malicious intention to undermine Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability to contain China’s development”.

Wei stressed in his speech that all countries, “big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community and have the right to choose their own development path”.

The legislation still needs to be approved by the US Senate to become law and would require Washington to assess whether the events in Hong Kong warrant a change in the special trade and business privileges it currently enjoys and would punish those who harmed the semi-autonomy of the financial hub. (IANS)