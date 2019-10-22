Stir threat over unfulfilled demands of EMRI staff

TURA: The A’chik Youth Welfare Organization (AYWO) Central Governing Body (CGB) has urged the authorities of EMRI to fulfill the demands of its agitating employees at the earliest so that they can continue providing service in the region.

“Due to the halt in providing services by the employees, sick people from far flung villages especially, pregnant mothers are finding it difficult to find transportation to ferry themselves to hospitals. The issue should be resolved by the authorities at the earliest so that normal services can resume,” AYWO said.

Pointing out that there are not enough ambulances at various health centres, the organisation also urged the state government to provide ambulances to various PHCs and Sub-Centres as well as TT injections and first aid kits.

“These issues must be looked into by the health minister and at the directorate level. If there is still no response from concerned authorities, we will resort to agitation,” it warned.