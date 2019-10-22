Traders call nationwide strike against govt policies

Islamabad: The Pakistan traders association has called for a two-day nationwide strike from October 29-30 against the incumbent government’s “harmful economic policies”.

The association, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran’s central general-secretary, Naeem Mir while addressing traders in Mirpurkhas on Sunday said that their agenda was not to seek the removal of Prime Minister Imran Khan but only to redress the policies, reports The Express Tribune.

“The traders have been disillusioned by the government’s policies and the regressive taxes,” Mir said, adding that he believed in a negotiated settlement of disputes.

He said that if the government provided facilities to traders, they will be willing to pay all the due taxes.

He added that the business community that turned up against the government could extend cooperation and help it reduce internal and external loans only if they were considered stakeholders and consulted accordingly in policy making. (IANS)