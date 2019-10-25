Donkupar’s son wins Shella bypoll

SHILLONG: Voters reposed faith in UDP’s Balajiedkupar Synrem to fulfill the unaccomplished task of his father and former MLA Donkupar Roy as he won the Shella bypoll by securing 12,002 votes on Thursday.

Synrem created history as his late father who won seven consecutive terms could never cross the five-digit mark.

Synrem defeated his nearest rival Grace Mary Kharpuri (Independent) by a margin of 6221 votes. Kharpuri got 5781 votes.

PDF candidate Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett came in third with 4327 votes followed by Batyngshain Ryngnga of the Congress with 1715 votes.

BJP candidate Joshua Warjri got only 742 votes while 444 votes were polled in favour of Independent Komen Laitmon.

Soon after his win, Synrem said, “I cannot say much at the moment as I am very excited. I don’t know what to say. Give me some time and I will answer the questions later on, right now I want to spend some time with the people who helped me win this election”.

Synrem said the victory was not unexpected as the party got the much- needed support from the NPP and HSPDP

besides help from his own party supporters. He said the people’s love for his father is still present and this resulted in his victory.

When asked, he said the factors that contributed to his win were the party workers’ hard work and the help of NPP and HSPDP.