Look out notice for KSU leader

SHILLONG: Ri Bhoi police on Thursday issued a look out notice against the president of Ri Bhoi KSU unit Ferdynald Kharkamni, in connection with the assault case of the officer-in-charge and a head constable of Umiam Police Station.

Ri Bhoi police said that the case has been registered under several sections, including section 506 of the IPC that is punishment for criminal intimidation.

It also stated that people can contact the police if they have any information regarding his whereabouts and the name of the informer will be kept confidential.The incident happened on October 15 when Kharkamni led a group of boys into Umiam police station and slapped the officer-in-charge, sub-inspector L. Syngkhon, besides assaulting the head constable. Both of them were in uniform when the attack took place.

As per the police, the group entered the police station demanding the release of a boy who was picked up by them after he allegedly assaulted one Amir Ali, a pickup van driver from Barbhag in Barpeta district of Assam, in Sumer village in Ri Bhoi.

As per the FIR filed by head constable, B Bordoloi, the KSU leader threw punches on his face.