Son eclipses father’s feat

SHILLONG: Late Donkupar Roy’s son, Balajiedkupar Synrem who is a newbie in politics made an unexpected mark when he crossed his late father’s victory margin.

Late Roy had never crossed the 1000 mark and in 2008 his winning margin was 939. Roy’s cumulative winning margin over last 7 terms is 3857 against his son’s current margin of 6221.

In 1983,All Hill Leaders (AHL) candidate S.Galmendar Singh Lyngdoh won the Shella election by 321 votes thereby defeating PDC candidate R. Wester Tiewsoh. In 1978, Independent candidate, APHLC Stanley DD Nichols Roy defeated Tiewsoh by a margin of 779 votes and in 1972 general election, Stanley who stood from APHLC, secured the winning margin of 1282 defeating Independent candidate Prosperly Chandra Chyne.