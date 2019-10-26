Make stand clear on Naga issue, AAPSU tells Khandu govt

GUWAHATI: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union has asserted that it would vehemently oppose any move to change the territorial jurisdiction of Arunachal Pradesh or any kind of administrative intervention in the wake of the ongoing talks between the Centre and NSCN-IM apparently approaching culmination.

The students union has also asked the state government and the political parties to make its stand clear on the vexed Naga issue clear.

An emergent meeting of AAPSU held in Itanagar on Saturday discussed the ramifications of the ongoing parleys between government of India and NSCN-IM. The talks are proposed to culminate by October 31, 2019.

In a statement, the union said that it resolved to strongly oppose any attempt to change the territorial jurisdiction of the state or any kind of administrative intervention in the state while reaching a final solution.

“The proposed agreement, if any, between government of India and NSCN-IM, should not affect the state of Arunachal Pradesh and its people in any way,” it said.

The students union further asked the state government including all the 60 legislators, three MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and the political parties of the state to make their stand clear on the vexed issue.

The meeting also observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect for veteran journalist from the state, Taro Chatung who passed away on Saturday morning owing to a brief illness.